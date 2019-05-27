Patricia Newman Buckley Foster

COLORADO — Visitation for Patricia Newman Buckley Foster will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Baker Funeral Home, with Father Busch officiating. Internment will follow at Pine View Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to an open house Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at West Mountain Restaurant.

Gladys E. Hendricks

EAGLE BRIDGE — A calling hour for Gladys E. Hendricks will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 29, at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge. A service will begin at noon with Jeffrey Peck officiating. Interment will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.

