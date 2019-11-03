Ralph Harry Nicolson

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A graveside service with military honors for Ralph Harry Nicolson, 96, who passed away on Oct. 6, 2019, will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

