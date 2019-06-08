Ralph “Sam” A. Been

GLENS FALLS — The family of Ralph “Sam” A. Been will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 10, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

Funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Janet Dunn officiating.

An interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

Guests are invited to attend a reception immediately afterwards at the West Glens Falls Firehouse, 33 Luzerne Road, Queensbury.

Muriel Sullivan Newcomb

LAKE GEORGE — A Mass of Christian burial for Muriel Sullivan Newcomb, who passed away on Jan. 18, 2019, will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Sacred Heart Church, 50 Mohican St., Lake George. Burial will follow at Caldwell Cemetery, Lake George.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

