Shirley Brindzak

QUEENSBURY — A graveside ceremony for Shirley Brindzak will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

Sylvia Joy Pliscofsky

FORT EDWARD — Calling hours for Sylvia Joy Pliscofsky will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A funeral will follow at noon at the funeral home with Pastor Wagner officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at 2 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments