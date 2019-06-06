Helen (Zolnowski) McCann

HUDSON FALLS — A funeral mass will be celebrated for Helen (Zolnowski) McCann, at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church, on the park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward, with full military honors.

Following the cemetery service, everyone is welcome to McManus Hall, next to St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church, to celebrate Helen's life.

In honor of Helen, McCann's Pharmacy will be closed on Saturday, June 8.

