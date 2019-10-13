Michael L. Putney
FORT EDWARD — Burial for Michael L. Putney, 75, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Glens Falls Cemetery, Bay Road, Glens Falls.
At Michael's request there will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Florence (Allen) H. Viele
WARRENSBURG — Florence (Allen) H. Viele, 92, (1926-2019) who passed away Aug. 20, 2019, will be buried with her husband (Homer C. Viele - 1922-1973) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Chestertown Cemetery.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial talk at 5 p.m. at the Warrensburg Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 69 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg. The talk will be followed by a reception at 6 p.m. at the Fort William Henry Conference Center, 48 Canada St., Lake George.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.