Michael L. Putney

FORT EDWARD — Burial for Michael L. Putney, 75, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Glens Falls Cemetery, Bay Road, Glens Falls.

At Michael's request there will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Florence (Allen) H. Viele

WARRENSBURG — Florence (Allen) H. Viele, 92, (1926-2019) who passed away Aug. 20, 2019, will be buried with her husband (Homer C. Viele - 1922-1973) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Chestertown Cemetery.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial talk at 5 p.m. at the Warrensburg Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 69 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg. The talk will be followed by a reception at 6 p.m. at the Fort William Henry Conference Center, 48 Canada St., Lake George.

