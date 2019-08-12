William F. Gibbs Jr.

HUDSON FALLS — Graveside services for William F. Gibbs Jr., who passed away March 14, 2018 will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Scott Stoughton

FORT EDWARD — A celebration of Scott's life will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

