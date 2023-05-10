DENISE M. WEBB

HUDSONFALLS/WHITEHALL—Denise M. Webb,age 65, passed away Dec. 22, 2022. Graveside services will be held May 13,2023at 10 a.m. at O.L.A. Cemetery,Whitehall NY,with Father Zachariah Chichester officiating.

MICHAEL R. BOURDEAU

GLENSFALLS—Graveside services with military honors for Michael R. Bourdeau, who passed away Jan. 22, 2023, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday,May 12, 2023 at the Glens Falls Cemetery.

