Matthew Joseph Congdon

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Matthew Joseph Congdon passed away on June 13, 2019.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at St. Mary's Church, Warren Street, Glens Falls. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Earl K. Hamel Jr.

LAKE GEORGE — Earl K. Hamel Jr., 82, passed away on June 15, 2019.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at St. James Episcopal Church in Lake George. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George.

DIANA LOU YOUNG

QUEENSBURY — Calling hours will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A graveside ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Pine View Cemetery.

A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Pine Knolls Alliance Church, 614 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls.

