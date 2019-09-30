Genevieve Patterson Sutton

MODESTO, CA — Genevieve Patterson Sutton, 99, passed away Sept. 22, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 2, at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls. Local arrangements are under the direction of Radloff Funeral Home Inc.

