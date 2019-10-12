Marion S. Bennett

FORT EDWARD — Calling hours for Marion S. Bennett will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.

A graveside ceremony will take place at a later date at Nine Partners Cemetery in Millbrook, NY.

Leonard L. Bush

HARTFORD — Friends of Leonard L. Bush, may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the service at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford.

