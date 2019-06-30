Robert C. Winters and Bernice (Campbell) Winters
GANSEVOORT/WHITEHALL — Bernice (Campbell) Winters who passed away on Dec. 15, 2013 and Robert C. Winters who passed away on March 17, 2019, will have a Rite of Committal at 10 a.m. Wednesday July 3, in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall. Deacon Robert Wubbenhorst of the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church will officiate. Full military honors for Robert will be conducted by the Whitehall American Legion Post 83.
