Rose P. Barney

HUDSON FALLS — Funeral Service for Rose P. Barney, who passed away on May 4, 2019 will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

Christopher G. Casey Sr.

FORT EDWARD and BRISTOL, CT — Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. A memorial service will be celebrated at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, following the calling hours.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments