Isaac F. 'Dewey' Wright
HUDSON FALLS — Calling hours for Isaac F. “Dewey” Wright, of La Barge Street, who passed away on May 23, 2019, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. after the calling hours on Thursday, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Sandra Spaulding, officiating.
Burial will follow at Morningside Cemetery in the town of Hartford.
