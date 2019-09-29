Candace 'Candy' J. (Moss) Morehouse

FORT EDWARD — Friends and family of Candace “Candy” J. (Moss) Morehouse may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the funeral home.

Burial will be conducted following the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

