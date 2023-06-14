BETTY BENNETT

NORTH CREEK — A graveside service for the late Betty Bennett, who passed away on Nov. 15, 2022 in Oxford, NC, will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023, in North River Cemetery, North River, NY.

LYNN S. LEWIS

GLENS FALLS — Lynn "Junior" S. Lewis, 77, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, after a brief illness.

A funeral service will take place Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Laura Mitchell, officiating.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will follow at Pine View Cemetery.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.