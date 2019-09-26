Terrance “Terry” Bruno

HUDSON FALLS – A graveside service for Terrance “Terry” Bruno, of Hudson Falls, who passed away on March 16, 2019, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Anna G. Tidd

FORT EDWARD — A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.

Pallbearers include her grandsons PJ Salerno, Michael Collier, Joey Collier and Sean Donahue along with her grandson's-in-law Andy Russell, Ronnie Ryther and Braxton Hill.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments