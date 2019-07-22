William (Bill) Harry Bartlett

CHESTERTOWN — Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service for William (Bill) Harry Bartlett, 81, who passed Thursday, April 4, 2019, which will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at the Chestertown Rural Cemetery.

A celebration of life will follow from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Dept., State Route 8, Chestertown.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

