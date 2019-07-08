Robert D. Trainor

FORT EDWARD — Friends of Robert D. Trainor may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments