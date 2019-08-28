Clinton R. Breault

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A graveside ceremony with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Pine View Cemetery.

A memorial service will follow at noon at the VFW Post No. 6196 on Luzerne Road in Queensbury.

Edward 'Safety' J. Breeyear

QUEENSBURY — A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Baker Funeral Home with the Rev. Janet Dunn officiating.

A graveside service with military honors will follow at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

