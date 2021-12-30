'Friends' producer, wife want to grow marijuana on syrup farm in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — The executive producer of the iconic TV series "Friends" wants to grow marijuana on a syrup farm in this rural community miles north of Saratoga Springs.

The executive, Kevin Bright, and his wife, Claudia, have expressed their interest ahead of the establishment of statewide ground rules for cannabis businesses.

Twin Leaf Farms LLC is a family owned and operated maple syrup business in Greenfield Center. It has been in Claudia Bright's family for 100 years, Kevin Bright said in a statement to the Daily Gazette.

Kevin and Claudia Bright are also founding donors of UCLA’s Cannabis Research Initiative, and the Brights are contemplating different approaches to what the final product will be in Greenfield.

"Some of that will be decided after the final cannabis regulations come out and provide additional clarity," Bright said.

Creating a cannabis farm can create good-paying jobs, invigorate the local economy, and preserve its natural beauty, he said.

“We saw California’s cannabis industry struggle for many reasons relating to state regulations that have not been supported by proper infrastructure and guidelines," Bright said. "We think New York’s approach is much smarter. Creating true social equity, producing safe and effective cannabis products, allowing creative projects to come to fruition and creating a national model for cannabis."

Bright said he and his wife are in the early planning stages, but couldn’t be more excited about the future of the farm.

"Based on the positive feedback we’ve received, Claudia and I know we are on to something great,” he said.

The state's Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in March legalized adult possession of small amounts of cannabis and set forth clearance of grow operations, cannabis lounges and dispensaries.

The newly-formed Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management hasn't published regulations and license categories.

The rural Greenfield has a population of approximately 7,400, but geographically, it is the largest town in Saratoga County, spanning more than 41,000 acres.

Officials in Greenfield have opted into all components of the marijuana law.

"We feel our zoning laws will allow us to address any type of possible proposals that may arise from the future licenses that may be issued by the state of New York," said Town Board member Kevin Veitch, the town's supervisor-elect.

