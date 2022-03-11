Friday's Transactions

BASEBALL

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with manager David Ross on a contract extension through 2024.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Drew Verhagen on a two-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Released RB Tarik Cohen with an injury designation. Released DT Eddie Goldman. Claimed RB Darrynton Evans off waivers from Tennessee.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed LB Joe Bachie to a one-year contract extension.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released K Greg Zuerlein and WR Robert Foster. Waived TE Blake Jarwin with an injury designation. Waived DB Reggie Robinson and RB Ito Smith.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Christian Kirksey to a two-year contract. Re-signed QB Jeff Driskel, WR Davion Davis, OLs Carson Green and Jimmy Morrisey to a one-year contracts. Signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi to a one-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released RB Carlos Hyde. Signed OLB/DE Jamir Jones, LB Chapelle Russell and RB Mekhi Sargent to one-year exclusive rights contracts.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed OT Jackson Barton to a one-year contract extension. Signed DE Maxx Crosby to a four-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed TE Donald Parham a one-year exclusive rights contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Nik Needham to a one-year exclusive rights contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Announced LB Craig Robertson is retiring.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Matt Gono.Re-signed WR Savid Sills V. Waived TE Kaden Smith with a failed physical designation.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed C Jason Kelce to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed DB Miles Killebrew to a two-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — RE-signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned RW Jesper Froden to Providence (AHL) on loan.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned LW Yauheni Aksiantsiuk from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL). Signed F Joe Pavelski to a one-year contract extension.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Promoted C Rasmus Kupari from Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned G Dereck Baribeau from Iowa (ECHL) to Iowa (AHL). Reassigned G Hunter Jones from Iowa (AHL) to Iowa (ECHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL) from loan.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Morgan Frost from Lehigh Valley (AHL) from loan. Reassiigned LW Max Willman to Lehigh Valley on loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned G Alex D'Oro from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Wheeling (ECHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned D Ryan Merkley to San Jose (AHL) on loan.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed LW Arshdeep Bains to an entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed G Logan Flodell to a professional tryout contract.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired LW Roman Ahcan.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Acquired RW Jan Drozg. Signed D Butrus Ghafari to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

IOWA WILD — Reassigned LW Bryce Misley to Iowa (ECHL) from loan.

LAVAL ROCKET — Acquired D Darien Kielb.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Reassigned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Nikita Pavlychev from Greenville (ECHL) from loan.

TEXAS STARS — Released LW Will Merchant from a professional tryout contract (PTO) and reassigned to Idaho (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Reassigned F Zack Andrusiak to Cincinnati (ECHL) from loan.

UTICA COMETS — Signed G Brandon Kasel to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Reassigned G Mareks Mitens to Adirondack (ECHL) from loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released F Canon Pieper. Activated F Colin Long from injured reserve. Activated D Chris Lijdsman from reserve. Placed D Ivan Chukarov on reserve.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed F Dawson Butt on reserve. Placed F D-Jay Jerome on injured reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Dalton Thrower and F Cody Sylvester from reserve. Placed F Matt Gomercic on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released D Samuel Hunter. Signed F Liam MacDougall to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Activated D Dajon Mingo from injured reserve. Placed D Jack Van Boekel and F Mike Gornall on reserve. Placed G Sean Bonar on injured reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Adam Parsells and F D'Artagnan Joly from reserve. Placed F Liam Pecararo on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F William Knierim from injured reserve. Activated G Peter Thome from reserve. Placed G Jake Kupsky and F Frederic Letourneau on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Jordan Schneider from injured reserve. Placed D chris Cameron on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Placed D Jeff Solow on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired D Victor Hadfield from South Carolina. Traded D Croix Evingson to South Carolina.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Theo Calvas from reserve. Placed F Jesse Mychan on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Acquired Fs Ryan Valentini and Joe Widmar from Indy. Placed D Ryan Carlson on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Carter Allen from injured reserve. Activated F Carter Cowlthorp from reserve. Placed F Barret Kirwin on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Cole Fraser and F Keeghan Howdeshell from reserve. Placed F Devon Paliani on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released F Liam Leonard.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Connor McDonald from injured reserve. Placed F Matthew Boucher on injured reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Placed F Felix Pare on reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Artur Terchiyev. Signed D Artur Terchiyev to a contract. Activated F Ethan Price from reserve. Placed Fs Anthony Repaci and Reece Newkirk on reserve. Placed F Chris Ordoobadi on injured reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Loaned D Freddy Kleeman to Birmingham Legion FC (USL Championship).

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F Noah Allen to a homegrown player contract.

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned D Robert Castellanos to Tampa Bay (USL Championship).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Bradley Wright-Phillips to a one-day contract to retire as a team member.

WHITECAPS FC — Loaned F Kamron Habibullah to Pacific FC (Canadian Premier League).

USL Championship

CINCINNATI FC 2 —Signed D Avionne Flanagan and F Andrew Akindale to MLS NEXT Pro contracts.

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Loaned G Tyler Muse to Memphis 901 FC. Signed F Tyler Freeman and G Luis Zamudio.

National Women's Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Acquired F Elizabeth Eddy from NJ/NY Gotham FC in exchange for a 2023 natural fourth round pick.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Fired head men's basketball coach Joe Dooley.

RHODE ISLAND — Fired head men's basketball coach David Cox.

