Friday's Saratoga Race Course Results

RACE 1

5 Ministerial (Velazquez);11.20;6.70;3.50

3 North Pole (I.Ortiz);;5.20;2.70

1 Strong Light (McCarthy);;;2.40

$1 Exacta 5-3 $25.75

$0.10 Superfecta 5-3-1-2 $8.45

$0.50 Trifecta 5-3-1 $22.25

RACE 2

5 Miss Bonnie T (Prat);10.40;4.70;2.70

3 Diamond Status (J.Ortiz);;11.80;4.90

1 Beachfront Bid (I.Ortiz);;;2.30

$1 Daily Double 5-5 $28.00

$1 Exacta 5-3 $40.00

$1 Quinella 3-5 $20.50

$0.10 Superfecta 5-3-1-2 $35.80

$0.50 Trifecta 5-3-1 $42.12

RACE 3

4 The Reds (Alvarado);4.10;2.60;2.20

3 Shooger Ray Too (Saez);;8.00;3.90

2 Alejandro (Castellano);;;2.90

$1 Daily Double 5-4 $9.00

$1 Exacta 4-3 $13.30

$1 Pick 3 5-5-4 (3 correct) $64.50

$0.10 Superfecta 4-3-2-6 $7.02

$0.50 Trifecta 4-3-2 $15.37

RACE 4

1 Transactional (I.Ortiz);2.60;2.40;2.10

1A Indemnify (Prat);2.60;2.40;2.10

4 Whiskey Lullaby (Velazquez);;;2.50

$1 Consolation Double 4-5 $1.70

$1 Consolation Pick 3 5-4-5 (3 correct) $8.00

$1 Daily Double 4-1 $2.25

$1 Exacta 1-4 $3.55

$1 Pick 3 5-4-1 (3 correct) $10.40

$1 Quinella 1-4 $2.40

$0.10 Superfecta 1-4-2-6 $0.96

$0.50 Trifecta 1-4-2 $2.47

RACE 5

6 Top of the Mint (Velazquez);11.00;6.00;3.90

2 Hang Tight (Gaffalione);;16.80;6.00

7 Eminency (Saez);;;3.50

$1 Consolation Pick 3 4-5-6 (3 correct) $14.20

$1 Daily Double 1-6 $7.10

$1 Exacta 6-2 $98.75

$1 Pick 3 4-1-6 (3 correct) $17.90

$0.50 Pick 4 5-4-1/5-6 (4 correct) $63.25

$0.50 Pick 5 5-5-4-1/5-6 (5 correct) $530.25

$0.10 Superfecta 6-2-7-1 $242.75

$0.50 Trifecta 6-2-7 $261.75

RACE 6

6 Let's Go Big Blue (Cancel);11.20;5.60;4.30

9 Provision (Saez);;3.40;2.80

10 Barry the Builder (Prat);;;7.70

$1 Daily Double 6-6 $34.75

$1 Exacta 6-9 $17.30

$1 Pick 3 1-6-6 (3 correct) $44.25

$0.10 Superfecta 6-9-10-2 $72.45

$0.50 Trifecta 6-9-10 $148.25

RACE 7

1 Freedom Speaks (Franco);8.40;4.60;3.40

2 American Starlet (Velazquez);;9.20;5.70

6 Tuscan Queen (J.Ortiz);;;3.00

$1 Daily Double 6-1 $20.80

$1 Exacta 1-2 $48.00

$1 Pick 3 6-6-1 (3 correct) $192.50

$0.10 Superfecta 1-2-6-9 $155.10

$0.50 Trifecta 1-2-6 $116.87

RACE 8

4 Leader of the Band (Velazquez);15.60;6.50;4.40

5 First to Act (I. Ortiz);;5.00;3.70

3 Envoutante (Leparoux);;;4.70

$1 Daily Double 1-4 $36.50

$1 Exacta 4-5 $36.25

$1 Pick 3 6-1-4 (3 correct) $498.00

$0.10 Superfecta 4-5-3-7 $51.15

$0.50 Trifecta 4-5-3 $117.75

RACE 9

7 Mirth 'n Merriment (Carmouche)

;24.20;10.80;4.90

3 Hatari (I.Ortiz);;5.00;3.10

8 Judge Judith (J.Ortiz);;;3.90

$1 Daily Double 4-7 $119.25

$1 Exacta 7-3 $67.50

$1 Grand Slam 6/9/10-1/2/6-3/4/5-7 (4 correct) $179.50

$1 Pick 3 1-4-7 (3 correct) $1,061.00

$0.10 Superfecta 7-3-8-5 $205.80

$0.50 Trifecta 7-3-8 $162.25

RACE 10

3 Oxymore (J.Ortiz);4.50;2.80;2.60

4 No Nay Hudson (Velazquez);;4.30;3.30

5 Private Creed (Santana);;;7.20

$1 Daily Double 7-3 $36.75

$1 Exacta 3-4 $11.60

$1 Pick 3 4-7-3 (3 correct) $325.00

$0.50 Pick 4 1-4-7-3/9 (4 correct) $1,390.00

$0.50 Pick 5 6-1-4-7-3/9 (5 correct) $6,752.00

$1 Pick 6 6-6-1-4-7-3/9 (5 correct) $419.00

$1 Pick 6 6-6-1-4-7-3/9 (6 correct) $56,721.50

$0.10 Superfecta 3-4-5-8 $42.25

$0.50 Trifecta 3-4-5 $72.87

