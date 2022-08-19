Friday's Saratoga Race Course Results

RACE 1
5 Ministerial (Velazquez);11.20;6.70;3.50
3 North Pole (I.Ortiz);;5.20;2.70
1 Strong Light (McCarthy);;;2.40
$1 Exacta 5-3 $25.75
$0.10 Superfecta 5-3-1-2 $8.45
$0.50 Trifecta 5-3-1 $22.25
RACE 2
5 Miss Bonnie T (Prat);10.40;4.70;2.70
3 Diamond Status (J.Ortiz);;11.80;4.90
1 Beachfront Bid (I.Ortiz);;;2.30
$1 Daily Double 5-5 $28.00
$1 Exacta 5-3 $40.00
$1 Quinella 3-5 $20.50
$0.10 Superfecta 5-3-1-2 $35.80
$0.50 Trifecta 5-3-1 $42.12
RACE 3
4 The Reds (Alvarado);4.10;2.60;2.20
3 Shooger Ray Too (Saez);;8.00;3.90
2 Alejandro (Castellano);;;2.90
$1 Daily Double 5-4 $9.00
$1 Exacta 4-3 $13.30
$1 Pick 3 5-5-4 (3 correct) $64.50
$0.10 Superfecta 4-3-2-6 $7.02
$0.50 Trifecta 4-3-2 $15.37
RACE 4
1 Transactional (I.Ortiz);2.60;2.40;2.10
1A Indemnify (Prat);2.60;2.40;2.10
4 Whiskey Lullaby (Velazquez);;;2.50
$1 Consolation Double 4-5 $1.70
$1 Consolation Pick 3 5-4-5 (3 correct) $8.00
$1 Daily Double 4-1 $2.25
$1 Exacta 1-4 $3.55
$1 Pick 3 5-4-1 (3 correct) $10.40
$1 Quinella 1-4 $2.40
$0.10 Superfecta 1-4-2-6 $0.96
$0.50 Trifecta 1-4-2 $2.47
RACE 5
6 Top of the Mint (Velazquez);11.00;6.00;3.90
2 Hang Tight (Gaffalione);;16.80;6.00
7 Eminency (Saez);;;3.50
$1 Consolation Pick 3 4-5-6 (3 correct) $14.20
$1 Daily Double 1-6 $7.10
$1 Exacta 6-2 $98.75
$1 Pick 3 4-1-6 (3 correct) $17.90
$0.50 Pick 4 5-4-1/5-6 (4 correct) $63.25
$0.50 Pick 5 5-5-4-1/5-6 (5 correct) $530.25
$0.10 Superfecta 6-2-7-1 $242.75
$0.50 Trifecta 6-2-7 $261.75
RACE 6
6 Let's Go Big Blue (Cancel);11.20;5.60;4.30
9 Provision (Saez);;3.40;2.80
10 Barry the Builder (Prat);;;7.70
$1 Daily Double 6-6 $34.75
$1 Exacta 6-9 $17.30
$1 Pick 3 1-6-6 (3 correct) $44.25
$0.10 Superfecta 6-9-10-2 $72.45
$0.50 Trifecta 6-9-10 $148.25
RACE 7
1 Freedom Speaks (Franco);8.40;4.60;3.40
2 American Starlet (Velazquez);;9.20;5.70
6 Tuscan Queen (J.Ortiz);;;3.00
$1 Daily Double 6-1 $20.80
$1 Exacta 1-2 $48.00
$1 Pick 3 6-6-1 (3 correct) $192.50
$0.10 Superfecta 1-2-6-9 $155.10
$0.50 Trifecta 1-2-6 $116.87
RACE 8
4 Leader of the Band (Velazquez);15.60;6.50;4.40
5 First to Act (I. Ortiz);;5.00;3.70
3 Envoutante (Leparoux);;;4.70
$1 Daily Double 1-4 $36.50
$1 Exacta 4-5 $36.25
$1 Pick 3 6-1-4 (3 correct) $498.00
$0.10 Superfecta 4-5-3-7 $51.15
$0.50 Trifecta 4-5-3 $117.75
RACE 9
7 Mirth 'n Merriment (Carmouche)
;24.20;10.80;4.90
3 Hatari (I.Ortiz);;5.00;3.10
8 Judge Judith (J.Ortiz);;;3.90
$1 Daily Double 4-7 $119.25
$1 Exacta 7-3 $67.50
$1 Grand Slam 6/9/10-1/2/6-3/4/5-7 (4 correct) $179.50
$1 Pick 3 1-4-7 (3 correct) $1,061.00
$0.10 Superfecta 7-3-8-5 $205.80
$0.50 Trifecta 7-3-8 $162.25
RACE 10
3 Oxymore (J.Ortiz);4.50;2.80;2.60
4 No Nay Hudson (Velazquez);;4.30;3.30
5 Private Creed (Santana);;;7.20
$1 Daily Double 7-3 $36.75
$1 Exacta 3-4 $11.60
$1 Pick 3 4-7-3 (3 correct) $325.00
$0.50 Pick 4 1-4-7-3/9 (4 correct) $1,390.00
$0.50 Pick 5 6-1-4-7-3/9 (5 correct) $6,752.00
$1 Pick 6 6-6-1-4-7-3/9 (5 correct) $419.00
$1 Pick 6 6-6-1-4-7-3/9 (6 correct) $56,721.50
$0.10 Superfecta 3-4-5-8 $42.25
$0.50 Trifecta 3-4-5 $72.87