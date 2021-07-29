Friday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:05 p.m.
1ST RACE — Fillies, 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight, 6 furlongs. Purse: $85,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Succulent;Dylan Davis;Philip Gleaves;12-1
2 One Track Mine;Manuel Franco;David Donk;6-1
3 Sweet Sugar Baby;Luis Saez;Jeffrey Englehart;8-1
4 Trinity Titoli;Tyler Gaffalione;Rudy Rodriguez;5-1
5 Free Ninety Nine;Ricardo Santana;Michael Maker;8-1
6 Curly Girl;Andre Worrie;Paul Barrow;20-1
7 Laoban's Legacy;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;2-1
8 Sugar and Speights;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-2
2ND RACE — 3YO, Claiming, 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf. Purse: $66,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Restored Order;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;1-1
1A;Hyperfocus;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;1-1
2 Joqular;Eric Cancel;Linda Ride;15-1
3 City Magic;Ricardo Santana;Michael Maker;15-1
4 Fingal;Jose Lezcano;Carlos Martin;10-1
5 Centavo (MTO);Jorge Vargas;Carlos Martin;6-1
6 Risk Manager;Manuel Franco;Danny Gargas;9-2
7 Chao;Irad Ortiz;Saffie Joseph;5-1
8 Blue Cat;Tyler Gaffalione;Brendan Walsh;7-2
3RD RACE — 3YO and up, Claiming, 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf. Purse: $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Bourbon Mission;Jose Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;10-1
2 Convection;Tyler Gaffalione;Thomas Amoss;12-1
3 Zanno;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;5-1
4 Kasim;Luis Saez;Danny Gargan;6-1
5 Qian B C;Jose Lezcano;Natalia Lynch;15-1
6 Ahead of Plan;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;6-1
7 Tomato Bill;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;8-1
8 Big Wonder;Jalon Samuel;Naipaul Chatterpaul;50-1
9 Muchmorethanthis;Eric Cancel;Michael Trombetta;20-1
10 Montauk Daddy;Irad Ortiz;Rob Atras;4-1
11 Variant Perception;Joel Rosario;Michelle Nevin;5-1
12 Tenure;David Cohen;Robert Falcone;15-1
13 Advance Notice (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;2-1
4TH RACE — 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming, 1 1/8 miles. Purse: $95,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Twisted Tom;Irad Ortiz;Bruce Levine;5-1
2 Sea Foam;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;7-2
3 Six Percent;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;8-1
4 Too Early;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;5-2
5 Evaluator;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;10-1
6 Control Group;Javier Castellano;Wayne Potts;2-1
7 Fort Worth;Ricardo Santana;Todd Pletcher;12-1
5TH RACE — 3YO and up, Claiming, 7 furlongs. Purse: $45,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Chase Tracker;Eric Cancel;Nick Zito;20-1
2 This Ill Defend;Manuel Franco;Thomas Albertrani;8-1
3 Litterbox;Jose Lezcano;Gary Sciacca;12-1
4 Scotto;Joel Rosario;Rudy Rodriguez;10-1
5 Bellamy Dolce;Andre Worrie;Michael Simmonds;30-1
6 Speed Effect;Luis Saez;Bruce Levine;8-1
7 Nutsie;Dylan Davis;Matthew O'Connor;20-1
8 Halstaat;Luis A. R. Castro;Linda Fisher;30-1
9 Matty's Marauder;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;12-1
10 Coach Bahe;Tyler Gaffalione;Philip Bauer;5-1
11 The Big Kahuna;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-5
12 Ajhar;Benjamine Hernandez;Patrick Quick;12-1
6TH RACE — 2YO, Maiden Special Weight, 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 No Mi Culpa;Jorge Vargas;Rudy Rodriguez;20-1
1A Life is Great (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Robert Klesaris;20-1
2 Top Gun Girl;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;9-2
3 American Xperiment (MTO);Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;2-1
4 Slipstream;Jose Lezcano;Christophe Clement;4-1
5 Piqua;Jose Ortiz;H. Graham Motion;8-1
6 Street N Sour;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;12-1
7 Tokamak;Tyler Gaffalione;Jack Sisterson;5-1
8 Fan the Fire;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;6-1
9 Castle Leoch;Joel Rosario;Wesley Ward;3-1
10 Big Invasion;Dylan Davis;Christophe Clement;8-1
11 Bad to the Bones (MTO);Jose Ortiz;H. Graham Motion;6-1
7TH RACE — 3YO and up, Starter Allowance, 1 1/8 miles. Purse: $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Scotty;Omar Moreno;Eduardo Jones;50-1
2 Hombrazo;Irad Ortiz;Joe Sharp;5-1
3 Liam's Fire;Benjamin Hernandez;Amira Chichakly;12-1
4 Top Gun Tommy;Jose Ortiz;Kelly Breen;8-1
5 Obsessed;Jalon Samuel;Edward DeLauro;30-1
6 Winter Pool;Ricardo Santana;Chad Brown;9-2
7 Beachwalker;John Velazquez;Ron Moquett;8-1
8 Parade Field;Dylan Davis;Patrick Quick;8-1
9 Runnin' Ray;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;3-1
10 Southern Passage;Manuel Franco;Dale Romans;6-1
11 Tiz Rye Time;Javier Castellano;Ian Wilkes;12-1
8TH RACE — 3YO and up, Allowance, 1 3/8 miles, Inner turf. Purse: $103,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Eyes On Target;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;6-1
2 Galawi (IRE);John Velazquez;H. Graham Motion;5-1
3 Mud Pie;Luis Saez;George Arnold;8-1
4 Exult;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Stidham;10-1
5 Actuary (GB);Ricardo Santana;Brendan Walsh;20-1
6 Jarreau;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;10-1
7 Rhythm Section;Javier Castellano;Michael Maker;12-1
8 Complaint;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;3-1
9 Royale;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8-1
10 Box N Score;Manuel Franco;Jonathan Thomas;4-1
11 Claytnthelionheart (MTO);Eric Cancel;Philip Bauer;1-2
9TH RACE — Curlin Stakes, 3YO, 1 1/8 miles. Purse: $120,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Miles D;Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;10-1
2 Snow House;Manuel Franco;Brad Cox;8-1
3 Harvard;Luis Saez;Rodolphe Brisset;6-1
4 First Captain;Jose Ortiz;Claude McGaughey;7-5
5 Beren;Frankie Pennington;Robert Reid;5-1
6 Collaborate;Tyler Gaffalione;Saffie Joseph;6-1
7 Dynamic One;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1
10TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming, 1 1/16 miles, Turf. Purse: $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Home for Christmas;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;9-2
2 She's On Point;Junior Alvarado;Thomas Bush;20-1
3 Reeley Psyched;Luis A. R. Castro;Bruce Brown;20-1
4 Killoean Rose;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;15-1
5 Lookin to Fly;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;4-1
6 Mill Stone Creek;Dylan Davis;Edmund Davis;10-1
7 Out of Sight;Manuel Franco;Philip Gleaves;12-1
8 The Promised Road;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;12-1
9 Little Red Button;Jose Ortiz;John Stephens;8-1
10 Highway Queen;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;3-1
11 Saigon;Jorge Vargas;Janet Elliot;20-1
12 To The Tune;John Velazquez;Anthony Margotta;10-1
13 Spanish Dreamer (AE);Manuel Franco;Michelle Nevin;12-1
14 Lady Manhattan (AE);Ricardo Santana;Todd Pletcher;10-1
15 Lemon Taffy (AE);David Cohen;Mertkan Kantarmaci;8-1
16 Constitutionalrage (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Bruce Brown;9-2
MTO — Main track only
AE — Also Eligible