Friday's football schedule

Friday's high school football schedule:

 Class A

Queensbury at Mohonasen, 7 p.m.

La Salle at South Glens Falls,  7 p.m.

Class C

Hoosick Falls-Tamarac vs. Warrensburg-Lake George at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.

Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Granville-Whitehall at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

Class D

Chatham at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Helderberg Valley vs. Corinth/FE/H-L at Corinth, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Shaker at Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m.

Champlain Valley

Ticonderoga at Peru, 7:30 p.m.

