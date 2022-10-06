Friday's football schedule

Friday's high school football schedule:
Class A
Queensbury at Mohonasen, 7 p.m.
La Salle at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Class C
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac vs. Warrensburg-Lake George at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.
Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Granville-Whitehall at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
Class D
Chatham at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Helderberg Valley vs. Corinth/FE/H-L at Corinth, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Shaker at Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m.
Champlain Valley
Ticonderoga at Peru, 7:30 p.m.