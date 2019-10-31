Post time noon

1ST — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000

1 Caralicious (Camacho,S);30-1

2 Smokin Princess (Castillo,A);8-

3 Shanghai Bonnie (Carmouche,K);5-1

4 Eight Oaks (Vargas,J);8-1

5 Cheatham Hill (Lezcano,J);4-5

6 Chillinwithfriends (Saez,L);7-2

7 Ma Meatloaf (Davis,D);12-1

2ND — 6f, turf, 2YOs, fillies, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000

1 Miss Liana (Martinez,J);15-1

2 Boston Beauties (Saez,L);8-5

3 Pazyarmonia (Hernandez,H);15-1

4 Felony Melanie (Luzzi,M);12-1

5 Pippi (Reyes,L);20-1

6 Big Red Girl (Rodriguez,J);12-1

7 Jen’s Battle (Davis,D);4-1

8 Empress Luciana (Camacho,S);12-1

9 My Candy Girl (Hernandez,B);12-1

10 Kit Kat Katie (Alvarado,J);7-2

11AE Roma Carpe (Martinez,J);30-1

12 Crack Of Dawn (Cancel,E);12-1

13 Winning Melody (Harkie,H);10-1

14 Stunning Munnings (Carroll,D);5-2

15 Our Lady Of Loreto (Rider TBA);7-2

16 Annoula (Davis,D);5-1

3RD — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $25,000. Purse $38,000

1 Prairie Fire (Carmouche,K);5-2

2 Whyisshesoolucky (Camacho,S);8-1

3 First Forever (Harkie,H);8-1

4 Heaven’s Humor (Bravo,J);2-1

5 Tequila Sunday (Davis,D);9-2

6 Promise Me Roses (Lezcano,J);3-1

4TH — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000

1 Lorcan (Davis,D);30-1

2 Awesome Adversary (Diaz,H);15-1

3 Snow Lion (Bravo,J);8-1

4 Brown Eyed Boy (Maragh,R);10-1

5 Sidd Finch (Cancel,E);12-1

6 Implied Volatility (Saez,L);6-1

7 Jimmy Jazz (Alvarado,J);2-1

8 Causforcelebration (Carmouche,K);6-1

9 Hurricane Andrew (Harkie,H);30-1

10 Yankee Division (Martinez,J);20-1

11 Paynter’s Prize (Rodriguez,J);5-1

12 Icey Cash (Hernandez,B);20-1

13AE Barrel Of Stout (Alvarado,J);15-1

14 Later Cat (Lezcano,J);5-2

15 Wisecrack (Rider TBA);15-1

16 Champagne Chills (Harkie,H);6-1

5TH — 1 mi., 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000

1 Makin’ Out (Carmouche,K);5-2

2 Newport Breeze (Bravo,J);9-2

3 Beyond Discreet (Vargas,J);12-1

4 Cartwheel (Lezcano,J);8-5

5 Mrs. Orb (Davis,D);10-1

6 Puffery (Alvarado,J);6-1

7 Maiden Beauty (Saez,L);8-1

6TH — 6f, turf, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $62,000

1 Luzmaria (Hernandez,B);20-1

1A Queentigua (Hernandez,B);20-1

2 Ladycliff (Vargas,J);8-1

3 Fractorzation (Carroll,D);10-1

4 Desbordes (Bravo,J);5-1

5 Dream Chasing (Alvarado,J);6-1

6 Bean Indiscreet (Diaz,H);12-1

7 Chouchou De Boo (Castro,L);20-1

8 Holmdel Park (Martinez,J);8-1

9 Silky Blue (Lezcano,J);8-1

10 Summer Sangria (Davis,D);8-5

11AE Saratoga Love (Alvarado,J);5-2

12AE Tornado Crossing (Cancel,E);15-1

13AE Canarsie Angel (Carmouche,K);6-1

14AE Adorable Maya (Maragh,R);10-1

15 Aubrey Tate (Carmouche,K);5-2

7TH — 1 mi., 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $75,000

1 Smooth With A Kick (Carmouche,K);7-5

2 Forever Changed (Rodriguez,J);3-1

3 Kodiak Katie (Bravo,J);8-1

4 Figure It Out (Hernandez,H);15-1

5 Canteen (Alvarado,J);4-1

6 My Bronx Tail (Reyes,L);5-1

7 Hollywood Glory (Carroll,D);12-1

8TH — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $66,000

1 Barrel Of Destiny (Saez,L);6-1

2 Pioneerof New York (Vargas,J);10-1

3 Myhartblongstodady (Carmche,K);7-2

4 Awesome Alana (Cancel,E);6-1

5 Paved With Gold (Carroll,D);12-1

6 Puparee (Martinez,J);30-1

7 Kerry’s Ring (Alvarado,J);9-2

8 Love And Love (Diaz,H);20-1

9 Ideational (Maragh,R);10-1

10 Tempers Way (Bravo,J);6-1

11 Sterling Beauty (Davis,D);12-1

12 Big Expense (Hernandez,B);20-1

13AE Miss Jen (Bravo,J);12-1

9TH — 1 mi., 2YOs, fillies, Tempted Stakes. Purse $150,000

1 Vast (Bravo,J);6-1

2 Ankle Monitor (Castillo,A);10-1

3 Power Move (Lezcano,J);8-5

4 Sweet Kisses (Alvarado,J);3-1

5 Maedean (Saez,L);2-1

6 Cee’s Overture (Carroll,D);12-1

10TH — 6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $62,000

1 Midnight Banker (Mejia,T);15-1

2 Clever Tale (Hernandez,H);8-1

3 Queenofeverything (Davis,D);3-1

4 Doll (Lezcano,J);2-1

5 Am Impazible (Bravo,J);10-1

6 Happy Music (Maragh,R);8-1

7 J J Jen (Saez,L);6-1

8 Fight On Lucy (Hernandez,B);20-1

9 Anydayisherday (Martinez,J);12-1

10 Pendolino (Carroll,D);15-1

