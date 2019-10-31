Post time noon
1ST — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000
1 Caralicious (Camacho,S);30-1
2 Smokin Princess (Castillo,A);8-
3 Shanghai Bonnie (Carmouche,K);5-1
4 Eight Oaks (Vargas,J);8-1
5 Cheatham Hill (Lezcano,J);4-5
6 Chillinwithfriends (Saez,L);7-2
7 Ma Meatloaf (Davis,D);12-1
2ND — 6f, turf, 2YOs, fillies, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000
1 Miss Liana (Martinez,J);15-1
2 Boston Beauties (Saez,L);8-5
3 Pazyarmonia (Hernandez,H);15-1
4 Felony Melanie (Luzzi,M);12-1
5 Pippi (Reyes,L);20-1
6 Big Red Girl (Rodriguez,J);12-1
7 Jen’s Battle (Davis,D);4-1
8 Empress Luciana (Camacho,S);12-1
9 My Candy Girl (Hernandez,B);12-1
10 Kit Kat Katie (Alvarado,J);7-2
11AE Roma Carpe (Martinez,J);30-1
12 Crack Of Dawn (Cancel,E);12-1
13 Winning Melody (Harkie,H);10-1
14 Stunning Munnings (Carroll,D);5-2
15 Our Lady Of Loreto (Rider TBA);7-2
16 Annoula (Davis,D);5-1
3RD — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $25,000. Purse $38,000
1 Prairie Fire (Carmouche,K);5-2
2 Whyisshesoolucky (Camacho,S);8-1
3 First Forever (Harkie,H);8-1
4 Heaven’s Humor (Bravo,J);2-1
5 Tequila Sunday (Davis,D);9-2
6 Promise Me Roses (Lezcano,J);3-1
4TH — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000
1 Lorcan (Davis,D);30-1
2 Awesome Adversary (Diaz,H);15-1
3 Snow Lion (Bravo,J);8-1
4 Brown Eyed Boy (Maragh,R);10-1
5 Sidd Finch (Cancel,E);12-1
6 Implied Volatility (Saez,L);6-1
7 Jimmy Jazz (Alvarado,J);2-1
8 Causforcelebration (Carmouche,K);6-1
9 Hurricane Andrew (Harkie,H);30-1
10 Yankee Division (Martinez,J);20-1
11 Paynter’s Prize (Rodriguez,J);5-1
12 Icey Cash (Hernandez,B);20-1
13AE Barrel Of Stout (Alvarado,J);15-1
14 Later Cat (Lezcano,J);5-2
15 Wisecrack (Rider TBA);15-1
16 Champagne Chills (Harkie,H);6-1
5TH — 1 mi., 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000
1 Makin’ Out (Carmouche,K);5-2
2 Newport Breeze (Bravo,J);9-2
3 Beyond Discreet (Vargas,J);12-1
4 Cartwheel (Lezcano,J);8-5
5 Mrs. Orb (Davis,D);10-1
6 Puffery (Alvarado,J);6-1
7 Maiden Beauty (Saez,L);8-1
6TH — 6f, turf, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $62,000
1 Luzmaria (Hernandez,B);20-1
1A Queentigua (Hernandez,B);20-1
2 Ladycliff (Vargas,J);8-1
3 Fractorzation (Carroll,D);10-1
4 Desbordes (Bravo,J);5-1
5 Dream Chasing (Alvarado,J);6-1
6 Bean Indiscreet (Diaz,H);12-1
7 Chouchou De Boo (Castro,L);20-1
8 Holmdel Park (Martinez,J);8-1
9 Silky Blue (Lezcano,J);8-1
10 Summer Sangria (Davis,D);8-5
11AE Saratoga Love (Alvarado,J);5-2
12AE Tornado Crossing (Cancel,E);15-1
13AE Canarsie Angel (Carmouche,K);6-1
14AE Adorable Maya (Maragh,R);10-1
15 Aubrey Tate (Carmouche,K);5-2
7TH — 1 mi., 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $75,000
1 Smooth With A Kick (Carmouche,K);7-5
2 Forever Changed (Rodriguez,J);3-1
3 Kodiak Katie (Bravo,J);8-1
4 Figure It Out (Hernandez,H);15-1
5 Canteen (Alvarado,J);4-1
6 My Bronx Tail (Reyes,L);5-1
7 Hollywood Glory (Carroll,D);12-1
8TH — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $66,000
1 Barrel Of Destiny (Saez,L);6-1
2 Pioneerof New York (Vargas,J);10-1
3 Myhartblongstodady (Carmche,K);7-2
4 Awesome Alana (Cancel,E);6-1
5 Paved With Gold (Carroll,D);12-1
6 Puparee (Martinez,J);30-1
7 Kerry’s Ring (Alvarado,J);9-2
8 Love And Love (Diaz,H);20-1
9 Ideational (Maragh,R);10-1
10 Tempers Way (Bravo,J);6-1
11 Sterling Beauty (Davis,D);12-1
12 Big Expense (Hernandez,B);20-1
13AE Miss Jen (Bravo,J);12-1
9TH — 1 mi., 2YOs, fillies, Tempted Stakes. Purse $150,000
1 Vast (Bravo,J);6-1
2 Ankle Monitor (Castillo,A);10-1
3 Power Move (Lezcano,J);8-5
4 Sweet Kisses (Alvarado,J);3-1
5 Maedean (Saez,L);2-1
6 Cee’s Overture (Carroll,D);12-1
10TH — 6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $62,000
1 Midnight Banker (Mejia,T);15-1
2 Clever Tale (Hernandez,H);8-1
3 Queenofeverything (Davis,D);3-1
4 Doll (Lezcano,J);2-1
5 Am Impazible (Bravo,J);10-1
6 Happy Music (Maragh,R);8-1
7 J J Jen (Saez,L);6-1
8 Fight On Lucy (Hernandez,B);20-1
9 Anydayisherday (Martinez,J);12-1
10 Pendolino (Carroll,D);15-1
