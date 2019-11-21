Post time 12:50 p.m.
1ST — 6f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000
1 Shannon's Girl (Rosario);8-5
2 Jasminesque (Cancel);7-2
3 Happy Home (DeCarlo);12-1
4 Our Ticket (Rider TBA);5-2
5 Ghostly Beauty (Carroll);5-1
6 Gottahaveaholiday (Franco);3-1
7 Buddy's Memory (Franco);6-1
8 Flying Pleasantly (Hernandez);15-1
9 Happyandiknowit (Diaz);30-1
10 Gracely (Carmouche);3-1
11 Blahnik (Hernandez);6-1
2ND — 7f, 3YOs & up, claiming $50,000. Purse $48,000
1 Rucksack (Rosario);9-2
2 Absentee (Franco);5-1
3 Carthon (Carroll);9-2
4 Northern Haze (Lezcano);7-2
5 Family Biz (Davis);6-1
6 Thesis (I.Ortiz);8-5
3RD — 6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000
1 Appletini (Lezcano);3-1
2 Dazzling Speed (Harkie);15-1
3 Pins And Needles (I.Ortiz);7-2
4 Red Hot Dame (J.Ortiz);4-1
5 Dovey Lovey (Franco);6-1
6 Eight Oaks (Vargas);9-2
7 Its A Chance (Hernandez);12-1
8 Nan's Plan (Carroll);6-1
4TH — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $70,000
1 Lost Ticket (Alvarado);7-2
2 Speedy Vanessa (J.Ortiz);5-1
3 Apurate (Velazquez);9-2
4 Jazzy Lady (Rosario);8-1
5 Cherokee Song (Hernandez);12-1
6 Orsay (I.Ortiz);3-1
7 Empress Amelia (Davis);8-1
8 Love Of My Heart (Carroll);6-1
5TH — 1 mi., 3YOs & up, claiming $40,000. Purse $57,000
1 They Shot Sonny (Camacho);8-1
1A Guns Of Steel (Camacho);8-1
2 Royal Albert Hall (Franco);5-2
3 Mills (Gutierrez);9-2
4 Bitumen (Carroll);6-1
5 Playthatfunnymusic (I.Ortiz);8-5
6 The Sicarli (Rosario);10-1
7 Fleet Irish (Baez);12-1
6TH — 1 3/8 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $90,000
1 Malthael (Rosario);3-1
2 Shiloh Lane (Carroll);50-1
3 Estill (Alvarado);10-1
4 Betterment (Lezcano);3-1
5 Stare Decisis (I.Ortiz);5-2
6 Bail Out (Hernandez);10-1
7 Bad Dude (Cancel);4-1
8 Monkeyseemonkeydo (J.Ortiz);8-1
9 North Dakota (Franco);9-2
7TH — 7f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, starter allowance $40,000. Purse $55,000
1 Breaking Bread (Davis);6-1
2 Honor Way (J.Ortiz);4-1
3 No Deal (Cancel);15-1
4 New Year's Wish (Lezcano);2-1
5 Figure It Out (Carroll);10-1
6 Aunt Babe (Hernandez);8-1
7 Golconda (Richards);20-1
8 My Roxy Girl (Franco);5-2
8TH — 6 1/2f, 2YOs, maiden claiming $30,000. Purse $35,000
1 Super Wicked Charm (Franco);5-1
2 David's Gem (Fragoso);12-1
3 John Want Revenge (Serrano);30-1
4 Goneonamission (Richards);30-1
5 Pacquiao (Harkie);30-1
6 Victory Boulevard (Lezcano);2-1
7 Aleph (Gutierrez);8-1
8 Rejected Again (Vargas);6-1
9 My Sacred Place (I.Ortiz);9-5
