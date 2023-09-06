All students enrolled at North Warren Central School will be eligible to receive a free breakfast and lunch throughout the 2023-2024 school year.

An important component of the free meal option program is how it encourages students to eat regardless of financial status, said David Scroggins, Food Service Director at North Warren.

“In the past, students who had the option to receive free meals decline them as they feel embarrassed or think they would be teased for receiving a free meal,” Scroggins said.

When everyone gets a free meal, the stigma dissipates.

The free meal option program was first offered at North Warren during the 2019-2020 school year. Since its first year breakfast participation has more than doubled, with lunch participation almost tripled depending on the daily menu, Scroggins said.

Last year, this increase in participation was noticed by the the New York State Child Nutrition Division, who then asked to observe the meal service at North Warren in the hopes of replicating those results across the state, Scroggins said. State officials then asked him to become a Child Nutrition Master Instructor. He teaches each summer in Verona, N.Y.

Free meals are provided through participation in the New York State Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a meal reimbursement option for schools who meet the criteria that a minimum of 40 percent of its students are considered “identified,” Scroggins said.

Identified students are children directly certified for free school meals because their household participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), as well as children certified for free school meals because they are homeless, a migrant, or in foster care, according to Hunger Solutions New York.

Hunger Solutions New York is a statewide nonprofit organization that consults, trains, and provides resources to local community organizations and individuals to help alleviate hunger.

The free meal option program runs in four-year cycles. The 2023-2024 school year will be the first year of a new four year cycle for the North Warren District.

The State Budget included an additional $134.6 million to expand access to free school meals through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) State Subsidy, according to Hunger Solutions New York.