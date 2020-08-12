Frazier makes big debut, Yankees top Braves

NEW YORK — Injury fill-in Clint Frazier had three hits, including a home run, and scored twice in his season debut as the Yankees beat Atlanta 6-3 Wednesday night, sweeping a two-game set.

Johan Camargo lined a two-run homer in the second to give the Braves an early lead against New York starter Masahiro Tanaka, charged with two runs on five hits and two walks in four innings.

The Yankees tied it in the bottom of the frame, clubbing back-to-back homers for the first time this season. Hitting .093 with just two extra-base hits coming in, Gary Sanchez connected for a leadoff shot to left. Starting in right field for hobbled slugger Aaron Judge, Frazier followed with a 103.1 mph blast into the Atlanta bullpen.

Starter Huascar Ynoa was lifted a few batters later, kicking off a cavalcade of six Atlanta relievers in seven innings.

Aaron Hicks’ run-scoring double in the fourth chased Tyler Matzek (2-1) and gave New York its first lead. Gleyber Torres skied a Josh Tomlin offering to right for a single, scoring Hicks.

DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit added RBI singles off Tomlin an inning later to wrap up the scoring. LeMahieu (4 for 5) raised his batting average to an American League-leading .431.