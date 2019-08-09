2018 — Voodoo Song
2017 — World Approval
2016 — Tourist
2015 — Grand Arch
2014 — Seek Again
2013 — Wise Dan
2012 — Wise Dan
2011 — Sidney’s Candy
2010 — Get Stormy
2009 — Justenuffhumor
2008 — Red Giant
2007 — Silver Tree
2006 — Remarkable News
2005 — Leroidesanimaux
2004 — Nothing to Lose
2003 — Trademark
2002 — Capsized
2001 — Dr. Kashnikow
2000 — Hap
1999 — Comic Strip
Source: NYRA
