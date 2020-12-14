Fort Hudson nursing home getting vaccine Jan. 2; Local hospitals don't have a date yet (copy)

In the first week of the new year, Fort Hudson nursing home residents will get vaccinated against the virus that killed 25% of the people in one unit last spring.

CVS Pharmacy will begin vaccinations at the nursing home in Fort Edward on Jan. 2, CEO Andy Cruikshank said.

“Despite what HHS (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) and New York state is indicating on the news, vaccines aren’t landing on our doorstep today,” he said. “And there will be limits on the number of staff able to be vaccinated during this first round.”

But all residents will be vaccinated on Jan. 2, if they or their families have given consent. Workers will stay for “as long as it takes” to get the job done in one day. They will return on Jan. 23 to give everyone their second dose. By mid-February, everyone should have built up a protection against coronavirus.

“We feel we’re really close to the end zone right now,” Cruikshank said. “Honestly, the mere thought of having the bulk of our residents vaccinated is such a tremendous relief. Knowing that we are within a month or so of having the first true level of protection that we’ve had in nine months … words escape me.”