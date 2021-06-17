Fort Edward woman indicted in stabbing

FORT EDWARD — A woman accused of stabbing a Fort Edward man in the chest in January has been indicted on four felony charges, including attempted murder and assault.

Nikketa Connor, 31, who is homeless, allegedly stabbed Richard Chadwick inside his residence at 161 Broadway on Jan. 27 at about 2:30 p.m.

Connor was arraigned in Washington County Court on June 11 on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Hudson Falls police said when they arrived on scene, they found Connor naked and screaming and talking irrationally, court documents showed.

Officers saw that Chadwick, who is the boyfriend of Connor’s sister, had a 3-inch puncture wound and was bleeding.

He told authorities he woke up from a nap and saw Connor walking from the kitchen. She told him she was sorry for causing problems the night before.

Chadwick told her he did not want that kind of behavior around the house, at which point she grabbed a paring knife and said, “I am going to kill you,” court documents showed.