Fort Edward supervisor (Vote for 1)

Lester Losaw Jr.
Ballot party lines in general election: Republican
Address: 20 King St., Fort Edward
Occupation: Accountant; treasurer, village of Cambridge
Education: A.A.S. business administration
Age: 68
Current public offices held: Treasurer, village of Cambridge (appointed)
Past public offices held: Fort Edward Union Free school board vice president
Credentials for office: Have served on the Fort Edward school board for 11 years, including a couple of years as vice president. I have been self-employed doing accounting and bookkeeping for over 20 years and have done municipal accounting for the past 18 years.
Top issues in this campaign: The perception of lack of integrity and transparency. Financial accountability is not there. Our bills need to be paid and do the right thing. There has been nothing done to improve the town or programs within it. Our only tourist spot has been gutted financially.
What I’d do if elected: Review the assessments with the assessor for sustainability and fairness. Need to be more accountable to the public with transparent finances. I will review older studies that were done about shared services. There are ways that we can work with the village for a more efficient government.
Terry Middleton
Ballot party lines in general election: Democratic, independent
Address: 2058 state Route 4, Fort Edward
Occupation: Retired regional director for New York and New England Millwrights
Education: High School Regents Diploma, adult business classes
Age: 59
Current public offices held: Town supervisor, two years
Past public offices held: Councilman for 10 years
Credentials for office: I have been on the Fort Edward Town Board for the past 12 years. I feel my past position as board member and regional director helped me by being able to make tough decisions, prioritize issues, develop a budget, staying within it and bring people together for a common goal.
Top issues in this campaign: As always, the No. 1 issue we face is taxes. Drawing in new business and managing our town budget to keep taxes affordable for our residents and businesses, while maintaining our rural culture and heritage. Currently we’re dealing with issues of rebuilding the DPW barn and replacing the destroyed equipment.
What I’d do if elected: Continue to make the tough choices to keep town and county taxes affordable without giving up services that benefit residents. I will be an advocate to try and bring industry and growth to the town and county to help stabilize our tax base and preserve our heritage and rural lifestyle.
