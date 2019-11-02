Fort Edward superintendent of highways (Vote for 1)

Brian Brockway

Ballot party lines in general election: Democratic, independent

Address: Burgoyne Avenue, Fort Edward

Occupation: Current town of Fort Edward highway superintendent

Education: Ithaca College; Cornell Highway School; Morrisville State University; Class D Water Operator School (licensed)

Age: 59

Current public offices held: Fort Edward highway superintendent

Past public offices held: Fort Edward highway superintendent (12 years); president, Washington County Highway Association (five years); vice president, Washington County Highway Association (five years); past chief, Fort Edward Fire Department

Credentials for office: Thirty-four year town of Fort Edward Highway employee including 12 years highway superintendent; 10 years deputy superintendent of highways; five years highway foreman; 34 years CDL licensed truck driver, mechanic, heavy equipment operator; 32 years of experience maintaining water districts in the town; 17 years licensed Class D water operator.

Top issues in this campaign: Keep our budget under control (I have been under budget every year since elected in 2007). Providing proper road maintenance, snow removal, curbside garbage pickup. Work with neighboring municipalities on shared services. Maintain open communication with the public.

What I’d do if elected: Continue to be a working highway superintendent alongside highway employees, maintain a good working relationship with the public and Town Board, regularly update training related to workplace safety and water quality to ensure the health and safety of residents. Continue to make every effort to work within the highway budget.

Daniel Cantiello

Ballot party lines in general election: Republican, independent

Address: 31 Anthony Drive, Fort Edward

Occupation: Heavy equipment operator

Education: Conservation and Heavy Equipment Certification from BOCES

Age: 43

Current public offices held: N/A

Past public offices held: N/A

Credentials for office: Worked as a heavy highway equipment operator for the past 24 years. My skills include, but are not limited to, the understanding of roadway infrastructure, the ability to operate, maintain, diagnose and repair numerous types of heavy equipment. I have also acquired by CDL Class B license and OSHA certification.

Top issues in this campaign: Excessive and unnecessary flooding due to inadequately maintained drainage systems (ditches, culverts and catch basins); poorly maintained roadways; inefficient budget allocation for unnecessary inventory or use.

What I’d do if elected: Ensure the roadways are safe for travel throughout the year. Repair all roadway and drainage systems (ditches, culverts and catch basins). Look for ways to save our residents money through various initiatives. This includes shared services with the village and procuring grants/government funding for various projects within our community.

