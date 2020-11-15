Fort Edward, South Glens Falls school enrollment may drop by nearly 9% (copy)

FORT EDWARD — The enrollment of Fort Edward and South Glens Falls schools is likely to decline almost 9% in the next seven years, according to consultants studying the question of whether districts should merge.

The combined enrollment of the two districts is projected to decrease from 3,286 in the 2020-21 school year to 3,004 for the 2026-27 school year, according to Deb Ayers, of consultant Castallo and Silky Educational Consultants.

“Neither district has reason to believe that the enrollment is going to go up significantly. It appears that it is going to go down,” she said at the first meeting of the advisory committee that will provide input into the merger study.

The advisory committee, made up of faculty, administrators, school board members, parents and community members from each district, met for the first time on Nov. 2 to get an overview of the process and to discuss enrollment trends.

Ayers explained that the projections are based upon tracking the number of births in both school districts from 2009 to 2017, analyzing the enrollment trends and then projecting into the future.

“It’s the most reliable way that we have of doing enrollment projections. It is by no means perfect, but it’s the best we have been able to find over time,” she said.