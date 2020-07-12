Fort Edward school budget revote set for July 28

The district has been grappling with a decline in its tax base with the conclusion of the Hudson River dredging project. The facility to remove water from the dredging material is no longer operating. A deal for WL Plastics to redevelop the property just fell through.

The district also must pay $1.7 million in back taxes to Washington County after the owner of the dewatering site, WCC, failed to pay them and the county made Fort Edward whole. School officials took out a bond because they did not have the money and this year’s payment is $153,000.

A public hearing on the budget will take place on July 21 at 5:30 p.m. via video conference. People can access the meeting through meet.google.com/vtq-nfca-dea or by telephone at 1-812-727-7704. The PIN is 768 303 405#.

If the budget fails again, the district would have to adopt a contingency budget containing the same tax levy as the current year. School officials have said previously that deeper cuts would be needed, including more than 13 teacher positions, seven support staff positions, a portion of an administrative position, all sports and extracurricular activities and any non-mandated transportation services.