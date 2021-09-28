Fort Edward school board fills vacant seat

FORT EDWARD — The school board has filled its vacant seat with an anti-merger advocate as it weighs whether to move toward a merger of the district into South Glens Falls.

The board on Sept. 23 appointed Patty Suprenant to the position, filling a vacancy created by the resignation of Anita Tripp.

The board on Oct. 6 will vote whether to hold a referendum on the dissolution of the district and its annexation by South Glens Falls.

She wanted to be on the board because she opposes the annexation, Suprenant said.

“I am extremely concerned for the future of our kids, and I am also concerned for the future of our village if this merger happens. We do not need another empty building sitting on Broadway. We cannot afford to lose traffic and footsteps into our village. And I’m afraid of the loss of jobs that will eventually happen,” she said in a Facebook message.

She pointed to a petition with more than 700 signatures, opposing the annexation.

With Irving Tissue property coming back on the tax rolls and with tax revenue from the Champlain Hudson Power Express, Fort Edward's tax base will be increasing, she said.