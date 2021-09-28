Fort Edward school board fills vacant seat

FORT EDWARD — The school board has filled its vacant seat with an anti-merger advocate as it weighs whether to move toward a merger of the district into South Glens Falls.
The board on Sept. 23 appointed Patty Suprenant to the position, filling a vacancy created by the resignation of Anita Tripp.
The board on Oct. 6 will vote whether to hold a referendum on the dissolution of the district and its annexation by South Glens Falls.
She wanted to be on the board because she opposes the annexation, Suprenant said.
“I am extremely concerned for the future of our kids, and I am also concerned for the future of our village if this merger happens. We do not need another empty building sitting on Broadway. We cannot afford to lose traffic and footsteps into our village. And I’m afraid of the loss of jobs that will eventually happen,” she said in a Facebook message.
She pointed to a petition with more than 700 signatures, opposing the annexation.
With Irving Tissue property coming back on the tax rolls and with tax revenue from the Champlain Hudson Power Express, Fort Edward's tax base will be increasing, she said.
Suprenant was on the board in the 1990s when her children were in high school.
“I feel I have the experience and commitment to our school and our village to make the right decisions,” she said.
If both boards vote to put the question to voters, an advisory referendum will take place on Nov. 17.
If a majority of voters in both districts approve, the next step would be a binding referendum on Feb. 9. If voters in both Fort Edward and South Glens Falls approve that, the new district would become effective on July 1, 2022.
Resident concerns
Both districts held an informational meeting on Sept. 22 to answer questions, submitted online, about the annexation study.
Among the topics raised were assurances both districts were given going into the study. One is that the combined district would keep the Fort Edward school building for at least five years.
Whether the building would end up vacant has become a concern of the community. South Glens Falls Superintendent Kristine Orr said her district does not have the space in its current four elementary buildings to accommodate the Fort Edward students.
“The numbers do not support us being able to bring everyone over and close the building,” she said.
Enrollment trends are re-evaluated every year, according to Orr.
The report recommended that, if the annexation goes forward, the existing courses at each district be maintained with school officials working on a new course catalog and developing electives and extracurricular activities.
Another concern that was raised was Fort Edward students being put on lengthy bus runs. Orr said the elementary bus runs are about 25 minutes on average and the middle and high school runs are about 35 minutes. However, there are some runs of an hour or more to outlying areas.
The district would re-evaluate all of the runs, according to Orr.
Orr also addressed staffing. The merged district would not need two superintendents. Fort Edward has an interim superintendent and principal.
The study has said it is likely nobody would lose a job given historical rates of attrition.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.