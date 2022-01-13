 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fort Edward man sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for violating an order of protection

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man was sentenced on Jan. 7 to 1 to 3 years in prison after admitting to violating an order of protection on multiple occasions.

Matththius A. Cohen was arrested in August by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after police said he contacted a person on multiple occasions in violation of a no-contact order.

The arrest came as a result of a joint investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Cohen had pleaded guilty in Washington County on Nov. 22 to aggravated family offense.

