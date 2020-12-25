Fort Edward man receives 2 years in prison for crack possession

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward man was sentenced on Wednesday to 2 years in prison for drug possession.

Nicholas T. Sprague, 34, had pleaded guilty in Warren County Court last month to felony fifth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Sprague was arrested on Feb. 2 on Main Street in Hudson Falls. State police pulled him over for a traffic violation. After stopping, he got out of the vehicle and ran.

Sprague left behind his jacket, which contained crack cocaine.

He was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor charges of obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and criminal impersonation.

He pleaded guilty to the single felony drug charge in satisfaction of the charges.

