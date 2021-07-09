Fort Edward man pleads guilty to crack possession

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward man has admitted to possessing crack cocaine.
Tanner L. Cormie, 36, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Cormie was arrested on Feb. 12 after he was pulled over for a traffic infraction. Police seized over 2.5 grams of crack cocaine.
Cormie is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 18.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today