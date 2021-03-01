Fort Edward man faces prison time after admitting to violating protection order

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man is expected to serve 1 ½ to 4 ½ years in prison after admitting to violating an order of protection.
Daniel L. Latterell, 44, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Friday to felony aggravated family offense.
He was arrested in January after police said he communicated with a person who had an order of protection against him.
Latterell had recently served a 6-month jail sentence for having contact with this same person.
He will be formally sentenced on March 26.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
