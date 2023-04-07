GREENWICH — Police arrested a Fort Edward man on Tuesday for allegedly shoplifting from Hannaford.
State police responded to the Hannaford just before 5 p.m. for a report of a larceny in progress. The suspect left the store and was stopped by store staff. He was identified as 21-year-old Christopher R. Conlon Jr. Colon had over $1,000 in merchandise that he reportedly failed to pay for before leaving the store.
Colon was charged with a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Greenwich Town Court on April 13.