Fort Edward approves Slickfin brewery's beer garden expansion plan (copy)

FORT EDWARD — A beer garden is coming to Fort Edward.

The village Planning Board approved Slickfin Brewing Co.’s proposal to demolish a building next to the brewery and build a beer garden, at which large events could be held.

Among the possibilities are outdoor movies or family-friendly events on a green space that will stretch down to the Hudson River.

The proposal includes fire pits and comfortable seating.

Slickfin opened on Broadway in 2017. The building next door was vacant then, and still is now. Owner Kris March has been looking forward to its removal.

He will have to get the building evaluated for asbestos and ensure that power, gas and water connections are cut off. Then he can get a demolition permit.

Those are common requirements.

The Planning Board approved both the demolition of the building and the creation of the beer garden at its meeting Wednesday. The meeting was moved to Wednesday to resolve quorum issues with the Zoning Board, which meets on Wednesdays.

The new garden, which is scheduled to be finished by May, could hold up to 200 people. The land ends near the Yacht Basin.