Fort Ann's patriotic parade
Fort Ann's patriotic parade

Fort Ann's patriotic parade kicked off Saturday morning at the school. The parade of red, white and blue traveled onto Route 4 and moved through the community. Fort Ann's American Legion and Grumbellies Eatery sponsored the event.

