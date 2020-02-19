Fort Ann seniors group plans March 12 trip to dinner theater
Fort Ann seniors group plans March 12 trip to dinner theater

FORT ANN — The Traveling Cardinals of the Queen Anne Seniors have scheduled a trip to the Clove Creek Dinner Theater in Fishkill on March 12. 

The matinee luncheon will feature the play "Cookin' with Gus." The play focuses on character Gussie Richardson, a famous food columnist and cookbook author, who is offered her own daily network TV show. 

Price per person is $105, and the bus will depart from the Fort Ann Rescue Squad building on Route 149 at 8 a.m. on March 12. 

The menu choices include the following entrees: Angus beef stroganoff, pan roasted glazed chicken, honey garlic glazed salmon, roasted curry cauliflower.

For reservations and meal choice, contact Rose Elms at 518-639-8639 or 518-744-0833, or Sue Allen at 518-639-8864 or 518-232-1416. Money is due upon making a reservation. 

