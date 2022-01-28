Fort Ann school district loses appeal in lawsuit over fences with business owner

FORT ANN — A seven-year dispute over fences between Fort Ann Central School and a neighboring property may have reached the end, as the district has lost an appeal in the case.

Michael Dornan, proprietor of Greenthumb Nursery and Country Store, owns three parcels adjoining the school campus totaling about 120 acres. In 2015, the district removed fences that surround an easement, allowing him to cross his property.

The district eventually replaced the fences, but without gates or some type of opening, to allow Dornan to maintain access to his parcels. He has a path that can go around the easement to the east side of his property line but it cannot handle the larger tractors.

The Fort Ann Central School District purchased the property in 1970 from Louise White. In the deed, there is an easement, which says “suitable fences” must be maintained on the boundary of a 25-foot right of way, according to court paperwork.

The district in October 2015 had sent Dornan a letter asking that he cease and desist using any entrance onto the school district right-of-way from its southern portion. It says that they cannot find any legal right for Dornan to access this property.

Dornan said the district has come up with different reasons as to why it has pursued this matter. First, the district claimed that Dornan had no right of access. Then, they said that they were concerned about child safety.

Dornan believes that this started because he was very outspoken about the Common Core education standards at the time.

Dornan had filed a motion for summary judgment and in a decision in October 2020, Acting Supreme Court Judge Glen Bruening ordered that the 8-foot high section of fence located at the northeast end of the right of way be removed within 60 days so Dornan can access it from one of his parcels that connects with Route 4.

The district appealed that decision to the state Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Third Judicial Department.

The three-judge panel ruled on Jan. 20 that the district “may not unreasonably interfere with Dornan’s use of the right-of-way.”

“Plaintiffs met their burden based upon Dornan’s affidavit in which he described how the fence that was constructed by the School District interfered with his use and enjoyment of the right-of-way,” the justices wrote.

Dornan was not sure if the district would appeal further.

“They’ve wasted so much at this point. I don’t know who’s guiding them and telling them to do this,” he said.

Dornan said they likely will need to have a trial to determine damages to his business. He was unable to farm those parcels and harvest wood to use to heat his greenhouses, he said.

He said the litigation has also split the community.

“Fort Ann is a small town and people take sides, and there’s a lot of people that blindly stood behind the school that stopped doing business with us,” he said.

Superintendent of Schools Kevin Froats did not return an email seeking comment on Friday. He said previously that the changes to the fence were safety measures to protect students and faculty.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

