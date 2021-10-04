Former Saratoga sheriff's deputy gets 16 years in prison for sexually abusing children

BALLSTON SPA — A former Saratoga County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison for sexually abusing children.

Steven E. Willetts, 41, of Waterford, was arrested in January 2020 after police said he had “deviate sexual intercourse” with two children, one younger than 11 and the other younger than 13.

Police believe there were multiple incidents with the older child over a period of at least three months, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was acquainted with the victims, and the sexual assaults did not occur while he was on duty.

He was arrested again in July 2020 for sexually assaulting a child younger than 13 over a period of more than two years, according to police.

Willetts pleaded guilty in July to one count of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. His plea also covered multiple crimes committed from March 2009 to January 2020.

He also received 20 years of post-release supervison.

Willetts was suspended from his position at the time of his arrest and resigned shortly thereafter. He had worked for the department for 12 years.

