Dear Editor:

I want to applaud the members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors for their approval of the Lake George Coalition’s proposed new winter attraction. There is no question this creative, unique and spectacular venue will draw thousands to our region during our long winter months.

Historically we have proven visitors and residents alike will come to Lake George with our annual Winter Carnival. Our new attraction, Ice Castles USA, drew over 70,000 admissions in its initial year. The carnival is run by volunteers and Ice Castles is a private promoter. Both could end for many reasons. Both are weather dependent.

Having an interactive, one-of-a-kind attraction will be there to augment those events and will make a huge difference. Our Winter Events Task Force is also working on a skating rink and other venues as well.

The investment made by the Supervisors is exactly what Occupancy Tax is meant for; to support and create successful events. None of those funds will come from our taxpayers but from tourists who rent rooms to enjoy Warren County’s variety of attractions.

Visitors stay multiple nights when there are more things to do! During the summer, we have proven time and time again, including during the pandemic, they will come to Warren County. We can do the same during the winter months.

Years ago, our resort business was school out to school in. Ideas like this have changed all that over the years!

A great use of Occupancy Tax funds and a great investment in the future of tourism!