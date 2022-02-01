Former Congressman Bill Owens endorses Castelli

PLATTSBURGH — Former U.S. Rep. Bill Owens announced his endorsement of Democrat Matt Castelli’s campaign to unseat U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, outside the Clinton County Government Center Tuesday morning.

The Plattsburgh Democrat, who is Stefanik’s immediate predecessor, said he thinks Castelli has “the right stuff.”

“I think that he has the experience, the background and the personal commitment to get the job done,” Owens said. “I think he’s a person who has had the experience of serving the nation in a number of different roles that are significant to give him a wonderful insight into foreign policy and issues that will have national impact, but at the same time he’s in a position to understand what our friends and neighbors need every day.”

Make name for himself

In his remarks, Owens posited that Stefanik has been focused on D.C. and her role in the Republican party, less so her district, and that she takes positions that are not even Republican, but radical.

He is hopeful Castelli will bring things back to a conversational level for the district’s citizens and in his interactions with fellow members of Congress.

“He’s not trying to make a name for himself in D.C., he’s trying to make a name for himself here in Plattsburgh and in Glens Falls and the balance of the district, and that’s what we need,” Owens added.

Castelli expressed gratitude for Owens’ support. He drew parallels between himself and the former congressman, pointing to how they both swore oaths to support and defend the Constitution — Owens as a member of the Air Force and Castelli as a CIA officer.

He touted Owens’ work to redevelop the former Plattsburgh Air Force base and his role in local economic development, as well as his support for the military and record of bipartisanship.

“If I might be so bold as to describe what kind of Democrat Bill Owens was, he was a country-before-party Democrat and we sure need a lot more of that in Washington now more than ever.”

Stefanik camp weighs in

Stefanik’s senior advisor, Alex deGrasse, contended the endorsement was announced so Castelli could “avoid his abysmal plummeting fundraising numbers.”

His statement then turned to Owens, rhetorically asking if it was “the same Bill Owens” who never cracked 51% of the vote, endorsed every Democrat who challenged and lost to Stefanik, was the deciding vote on Obamacare and who supported Nancy Pelosi for House speaker and Andrew Cuomo for governor.

“Although this will be Bill’s first endorsement of a candidate from downstate Poughkeepsie who has never voted in New York until he moved here to run for Congress,” deGrasse claimed.

“Congresswoman Stefanik is running on her strong record of delivering results for North County families, farmers, veterans, small businesses, manufacturers, seniors, military families and law enforcement.”

Prior to Castelli’s press conference, Stefanik announced on social media that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had endorsed her reelection run. Pompeo said in a statement that she had unified the party as House Republican Conference chair and was “a strong national leader for the America First agenda.”

Castelli said he had no comment on the endorsement.

Republicans welcome

Castelli confirmed that his current residence in the town of Saratoga would remain in NY-21 under the state legislature’s proposed redistricting maps.

The Associated Press has reported that NY-21 would become one of three Republican super districts once the lines are ratified. Asked if that detracted from Owens’ endorsement, Castelli said he was excited about the support his campaign had received from Republicans and that they were welcome to join him.

He contended that Stefanik represents an extreme faction of the Republican Party, and that there isn’t a home for moderate Republicans working with Democrats and independents in her version of the GOP.

“They have a home in this campaign, because we’re going to put country before party to solve problems for working families throughout the 21st District.”

Farrell, Watson to still run

Even without Owens’ endorsement, Castelli had already racked up support from seven of the 12 county Democratic committees in the district, including in Clinton and Essex counties, and 11 Democratic committee chairs.

On whether the former congressman’s support would convince any other Democrats to drop out of the primary race, Castelli said that question would have to go to them.

“I’ve always welcomed and applauded anyone who wants to step up and serve their community and their country,” he said.

Both Bridie Farrell, a crime victim advocate and former U.S. speedskater who lives in North River, and Ezra Watson of Wilton, a technician in the semiconductor industry, said the announcement did not change their plans to stay in the race.

“I am looking forward to running a grassroots primary campaign that empowers voters to get involved in the democratic process because it is time for a change in the North Country,” Farrell said.

Watson said there are more progressive endorsements he is hoping to get.

“I believe the political climate, and our circumstances, as well as the views of the voting public, are always in flux, and anything can happen.”

A spokesperson for attorney Matt Putorti of Whitehall, another Democrat, said his campaign would not be commenting on Owens’ endorsement.

Ploy to sway voters

The other Republican in the race, truck driver Lonny Koons of Carthage, said it doesn’t matter who endorses who, and that it was a ploy to try to sway voters.

“I will speak for myself and will talk directly to the people and show them that I am the right person for this job,” he said.

He added that, until another candidate publishes “real stances with actual solutions,” everything they say is political rhetoric and/or hate.

“I am the only candidate in the district offering viable solutions and plans because the other candidates are more worried about party support instead of the endorsement of those we hope to represent,” he said.

