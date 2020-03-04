Foothills Council names swimming all-stars
Foothills Council names swimming all-stars

Foothills names swimming all-stars

Queensbury and Glens Falls dominated the Foothills Council boys swimming and diving all-star team.

Earning first-team honors for Queensbury were the 200-yard medley relay team of TJ Bearor, Nick Brown, Aidan Ford and Ross Caimano, Bearor in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, Ford in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 freestyle relay team of Caimano, Ford, Brown and Bearor.

Earning first-team honors for Glens Falls were Mitchell Skellie in the 200 freestyle, Neil Hogan in the 200 individual medley, Carson Rath in the 500 freestyle, Will Center in the 100 backstroke and the 400 freestyle relay team of Skellie, Center, Hogan and Dylan Anselment.

Foothills Council All-Stars

First Team

200 medley relay: Queensbury (TJ Bearor, Nick Brown, Aidan Ford, Ross Caimano)

200 freestyle: Mitchell Skellie, Glens Falls

200 IM: Neil Hogan, Glens Falls

50 freestyle: TJ Bearor, Queensbury

Diving: Yxlphrm Burke, Gloversville-Mayfield

100 butterfly: Dane Dillenbeck, Gloversville-Mayfield

100 freestyle: Bearor, Queensbury

500 freestyle: Carson Rath, Glens Falls

200 freestyle relay: Queensbury (Caimano, Ford, Brown, Bearor)

100 backstroke: Will Center, Glens Falls

100 breaststroke: Ford, Queensbury

400 freestyle relay: Glens Falls (Skellie, Center, Hogan, Dylan Anselment)

Second Team

200 medley relay: Glens Falls (Center, Andrew Fairchild, Greg Frandsen, Nolan Towers)

200 freestyle: Center, Glens Falls

200 IM: Frandsen, Glens Falls

50 freestyle: Caimano, Queensbury

Diving: Aidan Murphy, Glens Falls

100 butterfly: Ford, Queensbury

100 freestyle: Caimano, Queensbury

500 freestyle: Julian Stedman, Glens Falls

200 freestyle relay: Glens Falls (Anselment, Frandsen, Fairchild, Towers)

100 backstroke: Dillenbeck, Gloversville-Mayfield

100 breaststroke: Jacob Sweeney, Gloversville-Mayfield

400 freestyle relay: Gloversville-Mayfield (Ben Smouse, Jacob Sweeney, Kazuma Lamanto, Dillenbeck)

Honorable Mention

200 medley relay: Gloversville-Mayfield (Dillenbeck, Lamanto, Sweney, Smouse)

200 freestyle: Stedman, Glens Falls

200 IM: Jack Barry, Glens Falls

50 freestyle: Towers, Glens Falls

Diving: Ian Collins, Glens Falls

100 butterfly: Brown, Queensbury

100 freestyle: Skellie, Glens Falls

500 freestyle: Ryan Rawson, Glens Falls

200 freestyle relay: Gloversville-Mayfield (Logan Oathout, Kamden Daniels, Lukas Oathout, Alex Payne)

100 backstroke: Brown, Queensbury

100 breaststroke: Cyrus Guillet, Glens Falls

400 freestyle relay: Queensbury (Garrett Lamouree, Jack Huffaker, Jake Howard, Grant Lamouree)

