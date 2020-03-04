Foothills Council names swimming all-stars

Foothills names swimming all-stars
Queensbury and Glens Falls dominated the Foothills Council boys swimming and diving all-star team.
Earning first-team honors for Queensbury were the 200-yard medley relay team of TJ Bearor, Nick Brown, Aidan Ford and Ross Caimano, Bearor in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, Ford in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 freestyle relay team of Caimano, Ford, Brown and Bearor.
Earning first-team honors for Glens Falls were Mitchell Skellie in the 200 freestyle, Neil Hogan in the 200 individual medley, Carson Rath in the 500 freestyle, Will Center in the 100 backstroke and the 400 freestyle relay team of Skellie, Center, Hogan and Dylan Anselment.
Foothills Council All-Stars
First Team
200 medley relay: Queensbury (TJ Bearor, Nick Brown, Aidan Ford, Ross Caimano)
200 freestyle: Mitchell Skellie, Glens Falls
200 IM: Neil Hogan, Glens Falls
50 freestyle: TJ Bearor, Queensbury
Diving: Yxlphrm Burke, Gloversville-Mayfield
100 butterfly: Dane Dillenbeck, Gloversville-Mayfield
100 freestyle: Bearor, Queensbury
500 freestyle: Carson Rath, Glens Falls
200 freestyle relay: Queensbury (Caimano, Ford, Brown, Bearor)
100 backstroke: Will Center, Glens Falls
100 breaststroke: Ford, Queensbury
400 freestyle relay: Glens Falls (Skellie, Center, Hogan, Dylan Anselment)
Second Team
200 medley relay: Glens Falls (Center, Andrew Fairchild, Greg Frandsen, Nolan Towers)
200 freestyle: Center, Glens Falls
200 IM: Frandsen, Glens Falls
50 freestyle: Caimano, Queensbury
Diving: Aidan Murphy, Glens Falls
100 butterfly: Ford, Queensbury
100 freestyle: Caimano, Queensbury
500 freestyle: Julian Stedman, Glens Falls
200 freestyle relay: Glens Falls (Anselment, Frandsen, Fairchild, Towers)
100 backstroke: Dillenbeck, Gloversville-Mayfield
100 breaststroke: Jacob Sweeney, Gloversville-Mayfield
400 freestyle relay: Gloversville-Mayfield (Ben Smouse, Jacob Sweeney, Kazuma Lamanto, Dillenbeck)
Honorable Mention
200 medley relay: Gloversville-Mayfield (Dillenbeck, Lamanto, Sweney, Smouse)
200 freestyle: Stedman, Glens Falls
200 IM: Jack Barry, Glens Falls
50 freestyle: Towers, Glens Falls
Diving: Ian Collins, Glens Falls
100 butterfly: Brown, Queensbury
100 freestyle: Skellie, Glens Falls
500 freestyle: Ryan Rawson, Glens Falls
200 freestyle relay: Gloversville-Mayfield (Logan Oathout, Kamden Daniels, Lukas Oathout, Alex Payne)
100 backstroke: Brown, Queensbury
100 breaststroke: Cyrus Guillet, Glens Falls
400 freestyle relay: Queensbury (Garrett Lamouree, Jack Huffaker, Jake Howard, Grant Lamouree)