Foothills Council names swimming all-stars

Foothills names swimming all-stars

Queensbury and Glens Falls dominated the Foothills Council boys swimming and diving all-star team.

Earning first-team honors for Queensbury were the 200-yard medley relay team of TJ Bearor, Nick Brown, Aidan Ford and Ross Caimano, Bearor in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, Ford in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 freestyle relay team of Caimano, Ford, Brown and Bearor.

Earning first-team honors for Glens Falls were Mitchell Skellie in the 200 freestyle, Neil Hogan in the 200 individual medley, Carson Rath in the 500 freestyle, Will Center in the 100 backstroke and the 400 freestyle relay team of Skellie, Center, Hogan and Dylan Anselment.